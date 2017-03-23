Try this dog-friendly hike at 3 Sisters Park! Here's where to grab a beer after, too.

The hike at 3 Sisters/Alderfer Park in Evergreen is perfect for your pup! (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

EVERGREEN - Less than an hour outside of Denver is a great day hike for you, your dog and your friends or family. Plus, it's right near a great dog-friendly brewery.

With more than 15 miles of trails, you can choose a hike for various fitness levels.

Known as Alderfer/Three Sisters Park, the former ranch land boasts rock formations, distinguished ponderosa pines, and the most trails per acre of any park in the foothills!

It has nearly 15 miles on 770 acres.

Have you hiked it? Let's see your pics!

I chose to explore the Sisters trail with my pup, Luca. We both loved it!

Dog approved! (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

Accessed from the East Trailhead, it offered lovely views with only intermediate effort. Plus, just a few minutes in you were already looking at some vistas of the town below.

This hike is moderately difficult yet easily accessible by car. Parking was nearly full in the East lot on a Friday afternoon, so when you go, consider carpooling.

The trails are wide enough for you and your pup to enjoy miles of walking with plenty of shady spots to rest.

Plus, it's right near the heart of Evergreen, a charming mountain town with a great dog-friendly brewery to check out for some post-hike refreshment.

Besides hiking, the park has spots for climbing or bouldering, horseback riding and picknicking. There's a historic barn near the trailhead.

Watch out for both horses and lots of mountain bikers on the trails - and remember your trail etiquette. (And I hope it goes without saying here to pick up after yourself and your dog along the trail).

3 Sisters Trail offers lovely views of the town of Evergreen. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

Afterwards, take the short drive over to Lariat Lodge Brewing Company. Set up the hill from town by a mile or so, its tucked-away location adds to the charm.

With ample patio tables, a specific 'Bark Garten' for your four-legged pals, and gorgeous mountain views, you may never want to leave!

The "Bark Garten" at Lariat Lodge Brewing Company in Evergreen, Colorado. (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

Have a trail/brewery combination we should check out? Let me know!

There are two entrances to the hiking trails.

East Trailhead (30299 Buffalo Park Rd.): Turn west on Buffalo Park Road from County Highway 73, just south of downtown Evergreen, and travel approximately one mile. You can also reach this trailhead by foot or bike from the Dedissee Trail, originating at the Evergreen Lakehouse.

West Trailhead (31677 Buffalo Park Rd.): This larger lot is a 1/2 mile west of the east trailhead.

Once you arrive at the park, there are numerous trails you can follow - and they're pretty clearly marked. There are just a few that begin at each lot, respectively, and connect to many others along the way.

There's a PDF map of the trails available here.

Trails beginning at the East Lot:

Hidden Fawn

Sisters

Evergreen Mountain East



Trails beginning at the West Lot:

Wild Iris Loop

Bluebird Meadow

Mountain Muhly

Full Trail Descriptions:

Visit the Jeffco Open Space Trail Profile page for Alderfer/Three Sisters

Hidden Fawn

East parking lot

0.5 miles

Flat, mostly open and exposed. Features wildflowers and mature pine stands.

Sisters

East parking lot

1.2 miles

Strenuous, weaves through large boulders; technical biking.

Ponderosa

Trail junction with Sisters

1.7 miles

Pleasant; serves as a connector to many other trails.



Brother's Outlook

Trail junction with Ponderosa

0.2 miles

Short hike to a great picnic site with a view.

Silver Fox

North trail junction with Ponderosa

0.5 miles

Meadow trail with a view of Elephant Buttes to the north; wildflowers and fox.

Wild Iris Loop

West parking lot

0.6 miles

Pleasant meadow trail; close proximity to west parking lot.

Evergreen Mountain East

East parking lot

1.8 miles

Gradual climb with a view of the town of Evergreen.

Summit

Trail junction with East and West Evergreen Trail

1.4 miles

View of Continental Divide.

Evergreen Mountain West

Trail junction with Wild Iris

1.5 miles

Gradual climb; features granite outcropping.

Scenic View

Trail junction with Summit

0.2 miles

Old ranch house overlook.

Ranch View

Trail junction with Wild Iris

0.8 miles

Parallels Buffalo Park Road.

Wilmot

Wilmot School

0.4 miles

Trail connector into park from the east side.

Bluebird Meadow

West parking lot

0.3 miles

Meadow trail featuring wildflowers and wildlife.

Homestead

Trail junction with Silver Fox

0.5 miles

Short trail with original homestead, wetlands; circles a great rock formation.

Mountain Muhly

West end of park

2.3 miles

Shady trail with rock formation views.

Bearberry

West trail junction with Mountain Muhly

1.2 miles

Gentle and shady trail that passes a historic homestead.

Coneflower

West trail junction with Mountain Muhly

0.2 miles

Short, sunny trail that follows a creek.

Dedisse

Trail junction with Hidden Fawn

0.2 miles

Connector trail ending at Evergreen Lake.

Pups and Pints, a new series from 9NEWS highlighting dog-friendly trails near Denver and the local breweries to visit after your trek!

Parks and Trails Park Map Alderfer Three Sisters by 9news on Scribd

© 2017 KUSA-TV