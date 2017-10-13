Watch the fall colors change day-by-day in Crested Butte

Crested Butte Mountain Resort (Photo: Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

CRESTED BUTTE - If you're lucky in Colorado, you'll get out and see the fall colors on a few different days.

In Crested Butte, the folks at Crested Butte Mountain Resort were kind enough to share a peek at what they enjoy every day of the fall colors season.

Except for a few days when their Peak Camera was having technical difficulties, they sent us a photo from their Peak Camera on the mountain every day, beginning Sept. 1.

The result is a pretty cool time lapse and look at the leaves and seasons changing in one of Colorado's most scenic mountain towns.

Enjoy!

