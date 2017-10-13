KUSA
Watch the fall colors change day-by-day in Crested Butte

Enjoy a time-lapse of one photo-a-day from Crested Butte Mountain Resort's Peak Camera during fall colors season. 10/13/17.

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 2:02 PM. MDT October 13, 2017

CRESTED BUTTE - If you're lucky in Colorado, you'll get out and see the fall colors on a few different days. 

In Crested Butte, the folks at Crested Butte Mountain Resort were kind enough to share a peek at what they enjoy every day of the fall colors season. 

Except for a few days when their Peak Camera was having technical difficulties, they sent us a photo from their Peak Camera on the mountain every day, beginning Sept. 1. 

The result is a pretty cool time lapse and look at the leaves and seasons changing in one of Colorado's most scenic mountain towns. 

Enjoy!

 

