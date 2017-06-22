What are the 'fireworks rules' for my area?

Fireworks for the Fourth of July. (Photo: Michael Smith / Getty Images)

KUSA - Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a staple of summer and a fun way to celebrate with the family, but it's important to have fun in a safe and legal way.

Any type of firework that leaves the ground is illegal. However, depending on where you live, there may be certain things that are legal like sparklers, snakes and fountains.

9NEWS has compiled a list of "fireworks rules" for locations around the Denver metro area.

Adams County (unincorporated):

Any fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal. This includes: cherry bombs, Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters.

Items that are legal include: cylindrical or cone fountains, wheel and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snakes or glow worms.

Fireworks can't be possessed or used by children under the age of 16 without direct adult supervision.

Arapahoe County (unincorporated):

Residents in unincorporated Arapahoe County, including Bennet, Deer Trail and Foxfield may use any fireworks that are allowed under Colorado law. This includes fountains, ground spinners, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snakes or glow worms.

Illegal items include: cherry bombs, candles and Roman candles, firecrackers, rockets, including bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and helicopters. Pretty much anything that leaves the ground or explodes.

Arvada:

According to the city's website, it is illegal to possess or ignite any fireworks in the city. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $999 or jail time up to 180 days.

Arvada Police have a fireworks hotline for people to report illegal fireworks in their area: 720-898-6919.

Aurora:

Leaders in Aurora have decided to change the city's rules to allow some fireworks in time for the Fourth of July. Aurora's City Council decided to allow firework stands to set up shop and lift the personal fireworks ban.

Now people can buy the ones permitted under state law like sparklers and spinners. Basically fireworks that don't leave the ground, explode, or give off a loud bang.

Boulder:

All fireworks in Boulder are illegal. This includes: toy cannons or toy canes where explosives are used, blank cartridges, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, rockets, Roman candles, Day-Glo bombs, aerial shell, trick matches, torches, fountains, sparklers or other fireworks of like construction, and any fireworks containing any explosive or flammable compound, or any like devices containing an explosive substance.

Brighton:

These types of fireworks are legal in Brighton: fountains, ground spinners, smoke bombs, sparklers, small toy cars or tanks with pyrotechnics and glow worms.

These are illegal: Roman candles, pop bottle rockets, firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s. Pretty much anything that explodes, leaves the ground, flies through the air or emits flaming projectiles. This does not include things that are thrown on the ground, champagne poppers or pull-string poppers that work by pulling two strings apart.

Broomfield:

Fireworks such as sparklers, snakes and poppers are legal in Broomfield.

Illegal items include fountains, firecrackers, Roman candles, aerial shells and other similar items. Basically, anything that explodes, leaves the ground or fragments.

Centennial:

The City of Centennial's regulations now align with with the State and County. Centennial residents may use and possess certain "permissible fireworks," limited to only those that do not explode, leave the ground or fly through the air. These include sparklers, cones, snakes and fountains.

Commerce City:

All fireworks, including those that explode or leave the ground, sparklers, fountains, snakes and other novelties, are illegal in Commerce City.

Dacono:

The general rule for Dacono is if it leaves the ground it is illegal. This includes aerial devices like bottle rockets, mortar-style fireworks, ground devices that explode or have a report as the result of the explosion or deflagration, such as firecrackers and anything that makes what the law defines as noise beyond a trick noise maker.

Items that are allowed include: cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, wheels, snakes, toy devices that move on the ground, ground spinners, sparklers, illuminating torches and similar items.

Denver:

The use and possession of all fireworks is prohibited within Denver city limits. Violating these rules can result in a fine of up to $999 and/or up to one year in jail.

Douglas County (including Highlands Ranch, unincorporated Parker, the Town of Larkspur and City of Castle Pines):

Legal items include cylindrical or cone fountains, wheel and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snakes or glow worms.

Illegal items include any that leave the ground or produce a loud bang, such as cherry bombs, Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters.

Use of illegal fireworks can result in a fine of up to $1,000. It is illegal to purchase fireworks out of state and bring them into Colorado. It is also illegal for anyone age 16 and younger to buy fireworks. Use of fireworks by kids under 16 must be under direct adult supervision.

To register a fireworks complaint, we ask that the non-emergency phone number (303-660-7500) be used. This avoids overloading the 911 system, potentially delaying response for true emergencies.

Elbert County:

Permissible fireworks include cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snake or glow worms.

Illegal fireworks include any devices or components that, when used or ignited, project or disburse any metal, glass or brittle plastic fragments, cherry bombs, Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters. Pretty much anything that explodes or leaves the ground.

People who violate these restrictions faces a fine of up to $750, six months in prison or both. Children under 16 cannot possess or discharge allowed fireworks without direct adult supervision.

El Paso County:

Illegal fireworks in El Paso County include bottle rockets, firecrackers, mortars, Roman candles. Pretty much anything that explodes or flies into the air.

Legal fireworks include fountains, sparklers, ground spinners, smoke bombs, small cars or tanks with pyrotechnics.

Trick noise makers are not classified as fireworks and are not prohibited. These include snaps, champagne poppers, pull-string poppers.

Evans:

In Evans, these fireworks are legal: cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, wheels, ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire in any form, dipped sticks and sparklers, explosive auto alarms, toy propellant devices, toy smoke devices, cigarette loads, trick matches and noise makers and snakes or glow worms.

Illegal fireworks include any that leave the ground, explode or fragment, such as bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs and similar powerful fireworks.

A minimum fine of $120 may be imposed for violators.

Fort Collins:

All fireworks, including sparklers and snakes are illegal in Fort Collins. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $2,750.

Golden:

All fireworks are banned within Golden city limits. This includes all fireworks sold at stands in Colorado and of course all of the state banned fireworks

Greeley:

The City of Greeley allows cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, wheels, ground spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks and sparklers, snake or glow worm pressed pellets.

Illegal fireworks in both the City of Greeley and the State of Colorado include many types which can be purchased in the State of Wyoming and include bottle rockets, roman candles and exploding fireworks such as firecrackers and M-80s.

Jefferson County:

Fireworks that are allowed in Jefferson County include cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels or ground spinners, illuminated torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snake or glow worms.

Illegal items include any devices or components that, when used or ignited, project or disburse any metal, glass or brittle plastic fragments. These include cherry bombs, Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s, and M-100s and helicopters. Basically anything that explodes or leaves the ground.

All fireworks are prohibited in Jefferson County Open Space Parks, Denver Mountain Parks and Forest Service lands.

Penalties for using illegal fireworks faces up to a $750 fine, six months in prison, or both.

Here is a fireworks hotline to find out fire restriction and ban information and also to report violations: 303-271-8200.

Lafayette:

The use of all fireworks, including sparklers, snakes and smoke bombs is prohibited within Lafayette city limits.

Lakewood:

All fireworks are illegal in Lakewood, due to a city ordinance. This includes items such as sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs. Fines for using these items can be up to $2,650. Lakewood Police will have extra officers on patrol throughout the city focusing solely on fireworks.

Littleton:

All personal fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Littleton. Use and possession of fireworks is serious and those caught could be cited.

Loveland:

Legal fireworks in Loveland include sparklers, fountains, smoke balls, items with crackle or strobe effects, wheels and spinners and various novelty items. Fireworks can't be possessed or used by children under the age of 16 without direct adult supervision.

Illegal fireworks include any that explode or leave the ground, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, aerials, missiles and similar items.

Northglenn:

In Northglenn, all fireworks all illegal. This includes any that explode or leave the ground and fountains, sparklers, spinners, snakes and other novelties.

Parker:

Within Parker city limits fountains, wheels, spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks, sparklers, snakes and glow worms are legal.

All other types of fireworks are illegal.

A fine of up to $600 is given for each offense. Contact Parker Police at 303-841-9800 or police@parkeronline.org for more information on fireworks.

Thornton:

In Thornton fireworks cannot be possessed, made, sold, handles or used. This includes any firework that has to be lit. Novelty items like snap pops or confetti-filled items are permissible.

A first violation is a minimum fine of $500 and second violation is a fine of $1,000

Westminster:

Fireworks that explode, emit a loud bang, leave the ground due to an explosive charge or fly through the air are always illegal in Westminster. These include bottle rockets, cherry bombs, explosive devices, firecrackers, helicopters, M-100s or M-80s, missile boxes, mortars, rockets and shells, Roman candles or any device that projects or disburses metal, glass or brittle plastic fragments.

From 12 a.m. July 3 through 12 p.m. July 5 permissible fireworks are allowed. These include "non-explosive" pyrotechnics that are not intended to leave the ground or create a loud noise: cigarette loads, cylindrical or cone fountains, explosive auto alarms, glow worms, ground spinners and wheels, illuminating torches and colored fire, party poppers, snakes, sparklers and other dipped sticks, toy propellant, toy smoke devices and trick matches and noise makers.

But just because it is legal, doesn't mean it is safe. When buying fireworks, make sure to use them in the method the manufacturer recommends. Sparks are still hot, so make sure there is no fuel underneath it. It's recommended you light it on a parking lot surface instead of in your backyard to prevent accidental ignition. Remember: All big fires start as small fires.

