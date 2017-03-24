Which trails in Colorado do you think need the most work?

People running along path on hillside. (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

Has one of your favorite trails fallen into disrepair? Here's your chance to get it fixed.

The U.S. Forest Service is embarking on a nationwide program to increase the pace of trail maintenance. In the Rocky Mountain Region, they're asking the public to tell them where to start.

Click here to vote!

Remember, the trail area you suggest must be in a National Forest, such as Arapahoe or White River, etc.

The Rocky Mountain Region encompasses national forest land in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Kansas.

Once nine to 15 trails have been selected as priority areas, all of the maintenance would be done by volunteers and partners through the National Forest System Trails Stewardship Act of 2016. Work would continue through 2021.

The Rocky Mountain Region manages more than 19,500 miles of trails enjoyed by millions of users each year.

In the Rocky Mountain Region, nearly 13,000 volunteers and partner groups contributed roughly 385,000 hours in maintenance and repair National Forest System trails last year.

Your vote is due by April 7!

