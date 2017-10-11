Work begins to rebuild trail, bridge at popular RMNP destination

Alluvial Fan Trail at Rocky Mountain National Park. (Photo: National Parks Service)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK - Changes are coming to the Alluvial Fan Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Crews began work on Wednesday to rebuild a pedestrian trail and bridge that were destroyed by flooding in 2013, a news release from the National Park Service said.

The project will be completed in three phrases, the first of which is to work on the trail leading from the east parking lot to the bridge crossing.

From there, crews will complete the trail from the west parking lot to the bridge crossing before completing the bridge that connects the two trail sections.

The National Park Service says during construction parts of the trail and some parking spaces will be closed off depending on the project’s schedule. Construction is expected to last through next fall.

The Alluvial Fan area is a popular tourist attraction at Rocky Mountain National Park. It was created in 1982, as the result of the Lawn Lake dam break and subsequent flooding.

Nearly 30 million gallons of water was sent rushing into the valley below, carrying with it giant boulders, sand, and other debris that visitors can still see today.

The project will be funded by $200,000 in federal funds from the Centennial Challenge program, and matched by another $200,000 from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, NPS officials said.

