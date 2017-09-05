You can't hike Hanging Lake this weekend: it's closed for repairs

There have also been increasing reports of people ignoring the rules put in place to protect the fragile ecosystem. To combat this, starting in 2018 there will be shuttle system put in place as well as a daily capacity to limit use.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - Hikers planning to go to Hanging Lake this weekend will be disappointed: the popular trail will be closed from September 8 - 10.

Instead of recreational hikers, the trail and local ranger district with the USFS will host volunteers from Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.

They will be constructing rock steps, repairing bridges and benches, removing graffiti, installing barrier chains at the historic shelter, constructing trail water drainage, and installing signs.

“We’re very pleased to once again be partnering with Volunteer for Outdoor Colorado and the Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers to get some great work done on the Hanging Lake trail this weekend,” said Aaron Mayville, Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger. “We know that the trail closure may cause a temporary inconvenience to some Forest users, and appreciate people’s patience while crews safely accomplish this important maintenance work.”

Increased visitation at the Hanging Lake area over the last decade has resulted in damage to the area’s sensitive vegetation, historic resources, and the trail infrastructure within the area.

As a result, trail maintenance has continued to be necessary in order to keep up with the influx of visitors, the Forest Service said in a press release.

For more information about the management of Hanging Lake, please contact the Eagle-Holy Cross Office at 970-827-5715, or stop by during business hours Monday-Friday from 8:00-4:30.



