That photo of a soldier saluting a funeral procession in the rain? He's from Tennessee.

This photo, taken by Erin Hester of Vine Grove, Ky. has gone viral and features a Tennessee National Guard soldier, Col. Jack Usrey. (Photo: Photo provided by the Tennesee National Guard)

TENNESSEE - A photo currently shared more than 130,000 times online featuring a soldier saluting a passing funeral procession in the rain in Kentucky has a Tennessee connection.

The photo features Col. Jack L. Usrey, the senior Army adviser to the adjutant general at Tennessee National Guard, according to a release.

The photo of Usrey was taken July 6 near Fort Knox, Kentucky. Erin Hester of Vine Grove took the photo that was shared on Facebook and Instagram more than 133,000 times, had 187,000 likes and has 8,600 comments at the time of the release.

“I didn’t really think,” said Usrey. “I just did what my parents taught me to do growing up.”

