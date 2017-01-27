KUSA
Tips for using muddy trails when the weather warms up

Kyle Nelson, KUSA 12:16 PM. MST January 27, 2017

BOULDER, CO - With temperatures warming up this weekend, there will probably be some muddy trails when you go running or hiking.

Thankfully, Boulder County Parks and Open Spaces has some tips for dealing with the inevitable mud puddles.

First, try to go early in the morning before the trails have gotten too muddy.

Next, remember to always go through the mud, don't go around it.

Lastly, if the trail is too muddy, use a different one.

