Touching proposal at Georgia Tech lights up the Internet

ATLANTA – As a mechanical engineering student, Robby Gill didn’t want to leave anything to chance when he proposed to his girlfriend of 11 months, Erin Breedlove.

“I was definitely not trying to make a popular video,” Robby said.

But it is their story, before the video, that makes it so special.

They met randomly at Georgia Tech, him pursuing a Ph.D and she a tutor in the athletic department.

“It was crazy,” Robby said. “I was going through a lot of trouble and it surprised me that it didn’t scare her away.

“She helped me turn around a lot of things. And she was there for a lot of major steps I took.”

“He’s one of the most selfless human beings I’ve ever met, but at the same time he’s so thoughtful and so into detail,” Erin said.

In the video you see Robby offer his hand, before bending down to propose. That’s because Erin has cerebral palsy.

“For me in my situation, because I haven’t wanted to say why I do things the way I do, but he’s been receptive enough and perceptive enough to pick up on that,” Erin said.

She said the defining moment for her was at a dinner party he was throwing.

“I’d cooked up some pork chops and without thinking served them,” Robby said. “I cut it up, and she was in tears because she didn’t have to ask for help.”

“People marry because they love, not because they feel pity,” Erin said. “He’s marrying me because he loves me and he doesn’t know me any differently so how could he love me any differently.”

They are hoping to marry not far from Georgia Tech in December 2018.

