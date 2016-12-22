Treats for delivery drivers heartwarming trend

(Photo: Chanda Killion)

FORT COLLINS - A trend making the Christmas season a little brighter for delivery workers has made its way to Colorado.

It all started with a Facebook post by Louisiana resident Lisa Gwin.

Boxes of snacks and drinks left out on the front porch for delivery drivers working long hours around the holidays.

Her post quickly went viral and people across the country have been taking inspiration from the act of kindness.

"When I saw the idea, it seemed like such an easy but thoughtful thing to do," Fort Collins resident Chanda Killion told us.

She put her own box out last week after she saw the idea on Facebook.

Killion says they have gotten about eight deliveries since and the snacks have been disappearing.

"I did see a crow on our porch though, lol! But I think the delivery drivers are also helping themselves," Killion wrote on Facebook.

It's a social media trend that most don't mind spreading.

