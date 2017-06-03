Tubing ban ends on Saint Vrain River

St. Vrain River in Lyons (Photo: KUSA FILE)

LYONS - The Saint Vrain River in Lyons could be a cool place to enjoy the heat this weekend.

The Boulder County Sheriff says it's safe to get back in the river for tubing.

Officials banned tubing last weekend because of high water and safety concerns.

Flow rates have sufficiently slowed since that time, allowing the tubing ban to be rescinded.

The closure covered the North and South Saint Vrain Creeks and the Saint Vrain River from the western county line through the entire length of Boulder County.

The ban ended at midnight.

