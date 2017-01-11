8 Strategies to Beat the Winter Blues

C-7-7 (Photo: TongRo Images Inc, This content is subject to copyright.)

The holidays are over and the New Year is in full swing. The distractions, hustle and bustle that led us up through most of December may have disguised the fact that the Winter season officially arrived. Sure, you may have noticed a change in the weather, but with the Presidential Election, the holidays, vacation, parties, and family around, you may have been too preoccupied to acknowledge the official change in seasons. The good news is that for the next 6 months the days will continue to get longer, meaning more light. The interesting news is that there is still plenty of winter ahead, and for some, the winter blues may take effect. Whether this sadness is due to the realization that it’s time to get back to work, school, or what we like to call “real life,” or due to the decrease in sunlight this time of year, this sadness may actually be seasonal affective disorder (S.A.D), also called seasonal depression.

S.A.D. is considered a moderate to major form of depression and not to be taken lightly. This is different from just feeling a bit sad that the sun didn’t come out today. It is more common in Northern regions where there is more cloud cover during this time of year and less sunlight. Without exposure to sunlight, we tend to produce higher levels of the hormone melatonin during the day, which makes us feel tired and unmotivated. At the same time, we produce less serotonin, which makes us feel a bit down and out. If this sounds familiar, talk to your health care provider to see if you may be affected by seasonal depression. It is not something you should ignore.

There are several simple strategies that may help beat the blues and help the winter months feel more tolerable:

1. Light therapy using full spectrum bulbs is one way to increase your exposure to light and help block that production of melatonin during the day. Light therapy boxes are widely available, and should emit little to no UV light. Exposure first thing in the morning for about 20 minutes is ideal. If you live in a place where the sun is actually out, get outdoors and enjoy it during the morning when you can (or whatever time works best for your schedule).

2. Consider Vitamin D Supplementation – There is a link between vitamin D deficiency and S.A.D. Your physician can do a blood test to measure your levels of vitamin D. That will help determine the correct dosage. In general, it is best to supplement vitamin D with a bit of healthy fat.

3. Exercise daily! Exercise in the morning to get your serotonin levels off to a healthy start and increase motivation for the day.

4. Eat clean. The reality is that when we are feeling sad or depressed, we’re probably not craving kale. Chances are we are craving starchy, sugary, salty comfort foods. Best choices in this scenario is to choose organic whole grains as much as possible and choose dark green leafy vegetables, lean organic proteins and fish, and adequate fiber. Again, this will help keep hormones functioning more optimally.

5. Ask for help if needed. We’ve already recommended to talk to your health care provider if you start to notice a seasonal pattern of depression. Take it a step further and set up an appointment to meet with a therapist with experience in working with individuals with S.A.D.

6. Get involved in the community. Surround yourself with positive people and allow their positivity to influence your own feelings and emotions. Help others by serving and volunteering your gifts and talents. You’ll get an energized boost from the satisfaction you feel.

7. Add an aromatherapy diffuser to your home or office or add essential oils to your bath at night. Scents such as lavender, rose, eucalyptus, cinnamon, sandlewood, and ylang ylang are all excellent choices.

8. Write it down – keep a journal of your thoughts and your appreciations. What you appreciate, appreciates, so write down at least 10 things that you are grateful for everyday.





