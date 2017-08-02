Best Dairy Alternatives to Ice Cream

DENVER, CO - Optimum Wellness Presented by King Soopers, Sponsored by So Delicious

Author- Dr. James Rouse

When the temperatures rise (and even when they don’t), nothing screams decadence like a great big bowl of ice cream. But what if you’re lactose intolerant? Or vegan? Or just trying to make a better choice other than a mouthful of dairy, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial flavors and colors? A wide variety of products and DIY recipes have hit the grocery freezer sections and online and now the options go way beyond sugar-laden sorbet.

From nut-based creamy dairy alternatives to coconut, rice, and soy-based treats, there are many awesome choices. Here are a few awesome options to look for.

1. So Delicious Cashewmilk non dairy desserts. Super creamy, delicious, natural and no weird aftertaste. Comes in several tempting flavors.

2. So Delicious Coconutmilk non dairy desserts. No sugar added options available.

3. DIY – Peel and slice one banana and put in freezer safe container and freeze at least overnight. In a high-speed blender or food processor, combine 1 frozen banana and choice of a few toppings. Try 2 teaspoons almond butter and 1 tablespoon chocolate chips; or ½ teaspoon matcha tea powder plus 1 teaspoon coconut flakes.

4. DIY – From Kitchentested.com – A version of their avocado ice cream: 3 ripe avocados, 1 frozen (peeled and sliced) banana, 1 cup coconut cream, ½ cup honey (or maple syrup), 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, ¼ teaspoon salt. Blend ingredients together and then churn in ice cream maker for about 15 minutes (or freeze directly) and stir in ¼ cup to ½ cup chocolate chips.

5. DIY - 2 cups organic ripe strawberries, hulled and rinsed, 1 cup full fat coconut milk, ½ cup organic vanilla soymilk or almond milk, 4 tablespoons xylitol, 3 tablespoons raw cashews, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Place all ingredients in high-speed blender. Blend ingredients together and then churn in ice cream maker until desired consistency is achieved (or freeze directly).



© 2017 KUSA-TV