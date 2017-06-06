Bitter Sweet Salad Recipe

(Photo: Debra Rouse)

Author- Dr. James Rouse

Serves 4

3 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup spinach leaves, chopped

½ cup sweet onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup crumbled feta

4 teaspoons cacao nibs

2 mandarin oranges (cuties), sectioned

Dressing (Note: You’ll have leftover dressing – lasts up to a week when kept refrigerated)

½ cup olive oil

½ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger

1 tablespoon fresh minced basil

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon sea salt

In a large bowl toss together lettuce, spinach, onion, and feta.

Prepare salad dressing by whisking together all of the ingredients. Toss about ¼ cup of the dressing with the greens.

Divide salad onto four plates and top with cacao nibs and 4 to 5 mandarin orange sections.

Per Serving: 147 Calories; 11g Fat (1g sat); 3g Protein; 10g Carbohydrate; 2g Dietary Fiber; 8mg Cholesterol; 23mg Sodium



