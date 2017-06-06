Bitter Sweet Salad Recipe

DENVER, CO - Optimum Wellness Presented by King Soopers, Sponsored by Izze
Author- Dr. James Rouse
Serves 4
3 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
1 cup spinach leaves, chopped
½ cup sweet onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup crumbled feta
4 teaspoons cacao nibs
2 mandarin oranges (cuties), sectioned
Dressing (Note: You’ll have leftover dressing – lasts up to a week when kept refrigerated)
½ cup olive oil
½ cup white balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons minced shallots
1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger
1 tablespoon fresh minced basil
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon sea salt
In a large bowl toss together lettuce, spinach, onion, and feta.
Prepare salad dressing by whisking together all of the ingredients. Toss about ¼ cup of the dressing with the greens.
Divide salad onto four plates and top with cacao nibs and 4 to 5 mandarin orange sections.
Per Serving: 147 Calories; 11g Fat (1g sat); 3g Protein; 10g Carbohydrate; 2g Dietary Fiber; 8mg Cholesterol; 23mg Sodium
