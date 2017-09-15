Favorite Fall Salads

DENVER, CO - Optimum Wellness Presented by King Soopers

Author- Dr. James Rouse

As the summer heat begins to fade there is no reason to turn your back on salads. Salads aren’t meant for Iceberg lettuce alone. Salads can be super hearty and satisfying for even the biggest appetites. Here are a few that flow fabulously into Fall:

Grilled Corn Salad

Serves 4

3 ears of corn, husk and silk removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper (divided)

1 ½ cups baby plum (or cherry) tomatoes, halved or quartered

2 firm-ripe avocados, peel and pit removed, cubed

1 cup baby arugula

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped

2 - 3 scallions, thinly sliced

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (or substitute lime juice)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium garlic clove, grated or minced



salt and pepper to taste



Prepare a gas or charcoal grill over medium high heat.

Rub corn with olive oil then sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

Grill corn until it just begins to brown/char. Remove from grill and set aside to cool.

When cool enough to handle, slice the corn off the cob into a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, avocado, arugula, basil, and scallions and toss to combine.

Whisk together lemon juice, olive oil and garlic in a small bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss again. Season with salt and pepper.

Edamame Salad

Serves 2

1/2 cup pinto beans, cooked

1 1/2 cups cooked brown rice

1 cup edamame (feel free to substitute another legume like garbanzo beans)

1/2 medium avocado

1/2 medium red bell pepper

1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped

1/4 tablespoon scallions, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Combine beans, rice, edamame, avocado, red bell pepper, and scallions in a medium-sized bowl. Toss until well combined. Add cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper and toss again until well coated.

Salmon Nicoise Salad

Serves 4

1 head Bibb lettuce

1 cup green beans, lightly cooked and cooled

1 large tomato, sliced into wedges

1 small red pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onions

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

8 ounces cooked wild salmon (boneless and skinless)(can use canned salmon in a pinch)

4 medium hard boiled eggs, peeled and halved

1 1/2 tablespoons capers

Wash and dry lettuce. Tear leaves into bite-size pieces. Add lettuce to a large mixing bowl and toss together the beans, tomato, red pepper and red onion .

In another bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and garlic.

Divide salad onto four plates and top with 2 ounces of cooked salmon (you can use fresh grilled, canned, or smoked).

Arrange two hard-boiled egg halves on each side of the plate and sprinkle a teaspoon of capers over the salad. Drizzle vinaigrette evenly over the salad just prior to serving.

Cabbage and Apple Slaw with Pomegranate Seeds (photos)

Serves 4

For this antioxidant salad feel free to use either purple or green cabbage – both are loaded with powerful phytonutrients. The juice from pomegranate seeds has been shown effective in reducing the risk of heart disease and is being studied for its effects on type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, lymphoma, the common cold and coronary artery disease.

4 cups cabbage, shredded

4 carrots, shredded

1 granny Smith apple, thinly sliced or chopped

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice

1/4 cup nonfat yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

fresh mint or cilantro

1/4 cup pomegranate, seeds

Combine cabbage with carrots and apple. Transfer to a serving bowl, add sunflower seeds and mix gently. In a small bowl combine lime juice with yogurt and honey. Add to cabbage mixture and toss well to coat. Divide onto four salad plates and sprinkle top of each with one tablespoon of pomegranate seeds. Garnish with fresh cilantro or fresh mint.

