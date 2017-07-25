Healthy Hydration

DENVER,CO - Optimum Wellness Presented by King Soopers, Sponsored by Eldorado natural Spring Water

Author- Dr. James Rouse

It’s summertime, the heat is on and hydration is, or should be, on the top of your mind. It’s absolutely a game changer if you’re interested in having a great memory, more energy, more positive outlook on life, better blood pressure, a more radiant complexion and so much more, and yet it get’s little attention. If you’re a person who is prone towards digestive sluggishness or constipation, hydration is a must.

How does this actually work? Water is critical and makes up 55 to 75 percent of your body weight. That’s huge. The vast majority of Americans walk around every single day at least mildly dehydrated. How does that affect us? Well, it actually affects our memory, it lowers our energy, and it affects our mood. Dehydration can actually make us feel more depressed, more anxious, and less clear-headed.

A good (very general) rule to follow to get enough water is take your body weight (in pounds), divide it in half, and drink that number (in ounces) of water, daily. So if you’re 150 pounds, you’re going to aim for 75 ounces of water daily (minimum). You’re going to modify (increase) that if you’re a person who’s exercising a lot and sweating a whole lot because you’re going to need more water if you’re sweating. And if you’re an athlete and you’re not hydrating adequately, your performance and recovery will suffer. This is a general way of looking at things.

Water, sparkling water, sports drinks – yes, of course these are all good sources of water and hydration (though watch out for sugar and artificial sweeteners and colorings in those sports drinks). What else counts? Fruits and veggies with higher water content – watermelon, celery, cucumbers, oranges, melon, and lettuce are excellent, nutrient-rich water sources. Coffee, tea, and herbal tea also count towards your total daily fluid intake – just balance those out with water so you’re not deriving all of your hydration from non-water sources.

If you’re more of a camel-type and can go long periods without even thinking about taking a sip of water you may want to set yourself a reminder on your cell phone to drink every half hour at minimum.

And yes, you can overhydrate, but it’s not that common. Water intoxication or hyperhydration can occur when we drink too much water. This can, in turn, create an imbalance in or dilution of electrolytes, which are important ions that have an electric-like quality in the body. Sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium are among some of the most commonly known electrolytes. Each one is absolutely essential for life, so if any one electrolyte becomes overly diluted with hyperhydration, it can be deadly.

Being mindful of water intake, no matter the season, is key to hydration success. We require healthy hydration year-round. Tracking your water consumption may be helpful when you are trying to increase your intake. Be aware of how much you are losing through perspiration and talk to your doctor if you’re still unsure of how much water you should be drinking, on average, every day.





