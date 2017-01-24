Nourish Your Complexion from the Inside-Out

DENVER, CO - Optimum Wellness Presented by King Soopers

One of the first things we may notice in others, whether meeting someone for the first time, or connecting with a good friend, is the state of their complexion. Of course, a good smile and bright eyes may easily overcompensate for less-than perfect skin. Still, most would agree that a healthy glow bodes well for self-confidence and appearance. Here are scientifically 8 validated strategies to help you improve your skin and achieve a radiant complexion.

1. Decrease Consumption of Alcohol

Some people are sensitive to any intake of alcohol, while others may be able to have a serving of their preferred alcoholic beverage every night. But alcohol is not your friend when it comes to your skin. As your consumption of alcohol increases, so does your risk for enlarged blood vessels, leading to conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, and general flushing. Alcohol consumption may also lead to nutritional deficiencies including vitamins A (dry skin), B1 (waxy skin), B2 (cracks in the corner of the mouth), and zinc (brittle nails, dry skin).

2. Stay Hydrated with Water and Humidifier

Hydrating helps moisturize the skin and regenerate and cleanse the cells. Avoid using other liquids like soda, sports drinks, and high sugar/dairy coffee drinks in place of plain, filtered, water.

If you live in a dry climate, consider placing humidifiers in your home and office. This can be very beneficial to those with dry skin.

3. Consume Healthy Fats

Omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids play important roles in skin health and appearance. Dietary supplementation and topical application of certain omega-3 fats has improved signs of sun damage, aging, and inflammation of the skin. Omega 3 contains EPA and DHA is useful in treating and preventing skin diseases like psoriasis, allergies and acne. EFAs help prevent and treat sun sensitivity and help rejuvenate the skin, improve skin tone. Optimally you will want to higher ratio of Omega 3:Omega 6 to support an anti-inflammatory effect in the body. Include cold water fish, walnuts, flax seed, sardines, black cod or consider supplementation. Omega 9 fatty acids, found in 100% olive oil, walnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds, avocado and hazelnuts help control blood sugar, which as a side note will benefit the skin.

Don’t be shy when it comes to fat. Think of unrefined coconut oil, 100% olive oil, avocado and don’t hold back.

4. Cut Out Excess Sugar

Sugar is basically skin sabotage. When you eat sugar in the form of sweets or high-glycemic foods (those that rapidly break down to sugar) the body turns the glucose, which increases insulin levels. Elevated insulin levels lead to increased inflammation in the body and ultimately encourages the break down of collagen and elastin, which helps keep us young looking. Glycation is the process where sugar

Inflammation produces enzymes that break down collagen and elastin, resulting in sagging skin and wrinkles. Digested sugar permanently attaches to the collagen in your skin through a process known as glycation. Aside from increasing the effects of aging, glycation can also exacerbate skin conditions like acne and rosacea. Avoid foods that are proinflammatory, high-glycemic or high in saturated fats like: white bread, candy, fried food, ice cream, fruit juice, pasta, ketchup, cream cheese, jam, pizza, sugar (white and brown), packaged snacks and sodas.

5. Moderate Sun Exposure

It’s been ingrained into our brains that sun exposure = wrinkles and sun sports. And yes, too much exposure to the sun may lead to actual DNA damage. However, exposure to some UVB wavelengths actually trigger a chemical reaction that produces vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for healthy, radiant skin. Vitamin D3 applied topically may be useful to treat psoriasis. Both acne and psoriasis have been linked to Vitamin D deficiency. Supplementation may be useful – talk to your doctor about monitoring your vitamin D levels. In the meantime, early morning exposure for no more than 15 minutes is a decent way to boost production of vitamin D.

6. Consume Fresh Vegetables and Fruits

Simply eating the way nature intended will go a long way when it comes to creating a healthy glow. Full of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and natural hydration, it’s like nature’s pharmacy for skin at your fingertips. Limiting fruit will help keep the sugar content down (see #4). Don’t overcook the fresh veggies since that will decrease the nutritional benefits.

7. Eliminate Fried and Processed Foods

Fried foods and the wrong kind of fats trigger inflammation and excess sebum in the body, which can aggravate skin conditions like acne, eczema and psoriasis. Redness and rosacea may also be aggravated by the consumption of fried foods and over-processed foods that contains partially hydrogenated fats, and high glycemic sweeteners.

8. Begin Your Day with This

The perfect morning and radiant skin elixir begins with 6 to 8 ounces of hot water, juice from ½ lemon, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, and ¼ teaspoon coconut oil. When you drink this every morning, you help cleanse the liver and gallbladder, stoke metabolism, and decrease inflammation. After a week of drinking this first thing every morning, you should notice a healthy glow beginning to appear.



