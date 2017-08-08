One More Reason to Love Walnuts

DENVER, CO - Optimum Wellness Presented by King Soopers

Author- Dr. James Rouse

Eating walnuts has been associated with a reduced risk of heart disease, beneficial to brain health, and risk reduction in certain cancers. New research suggests we can add another benefit to eating walnuts: increasing beneficial bacteria in the gut. This was a study done in rodents, published in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry. When researchers added walnuts to their diets, they noticed a significant increase in beneficial bacteria.

This study and other studies suggest that walnuts have a prebiotic effect in the body, which basically means that when we consume walnuts we help increase the activity and numbers of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Why does that matter?

Good bacteria help support the immune system and protect against bad bacteria that cause illness and infection. They help prevent diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome and may help prevent chronic yeast (candida) infections.

Walnuts also contain anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, which have a multitude of health benefits including supporting mental health, brain health, weight management, heart health, skin and eye health, joint health – the list goes on and on.

Bottom line is that walnuts make an awesome addition to a healthy diet and lifestyle. One serving equals about 7 shelled, raw, walnuts (about 1 ounce). Enjoy them as is, on salads, chopped on yogurt, cereal, pancakes, in smoothies, or blended into a pesto spread.

