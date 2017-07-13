What's Cool About Coconut Water?

DENVER, CO - Optimum Wellness Presented by King Soopers, Sponsored by C2O Coconut Water

Author- Dr. James Rouse

Coconut Water isn’t just something you drink out of a fresh coconut once in a lifetime, unless you live in Hawaii or somewhere South of the Equator. You can find coconut water in just about every convenience store across the country. So what’s the big deal?

Coconut water is different from coconut milk. When you open a fresh young coconut, there is a mostly clear but slightly cloudy liquid inside that is referred to as coconut water. The liquid has a sweetish, refreshing flavor. It is used for simply drinking, rather than cooking. Coconut milk is derived from the meat of the coconut (usually blended with the “water” and contains a high percentage of fat).

Coconut water is popular with athletes because it is a good source of potassium, which can be lost through excess perspiration (along with sodium). The naturally occurring potassium and natural sugars in coconut water make it a good choice for rehydration for endurance athletes, and research suggests that it is well tolerated, causing less nausea and stomach upset compared to other sports beverages.

Coconut water can be a wonderful thirst quencher in addition to water. Limited research suggests that drinking coconut water may have a positive effect on blood pressure and lowering risk of heart disease. There are also suggestions that drinking coconut water supports healthy skin and a clear complexion. More research is certainly welcome and necessary in making further claims about its health benefits.



