World-Renowned Storytellers are Coming to Avon

KUSA - There's a Native American Proverb that states, "tell me the facts and I'll learn. Tell me the truth and I'll believe. Tell me a story and it will live in my heart forever."

You can immerse yourself in the art of storytelling with the Tenth Mountain Storytellers, this Friday and Saturday in Avon, CO.

Storytellers from The Moth, Spark off Rose in Los Angeles and Truth Be Told out of Boulder will perform on stage, as well as lead workshops aimed at improving your own storytelling ability.

Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, writers of the 10 time Tony nominated musical, Something Rotten, will be in attendance, discussing their upcoming Denver performances.

Wayne Kirpatrick is a Grammy Award winning songwriter out of Nashville who has written hits for Garth Brooks, Little Big Town, Eric Clapton and many more.

His younger brother Karey is a successful Screenwriter and director with credits such as James and the Giant Peach, Over the Hedge and Chicken Run.

Don Donahue of Nashville Entertainment Company, Donahue Entertainment says, "Avon has invested in bringing great events to their new performance pavilion at Nottingham Lake; everything from top name music entertainment, to local showcases and their signature 4th of July event Salute To America. We want to expand the offerings from the traditional to the cutting edge, and when we did our research as to what cultural interactive events are on the rise nationwide we kept coming back to storytelling.”

"As long as man has walked the Earth, history and family traditions were only passed down through the telling of stories..that is until the 20th centrury technology hit, and cultural stories are spread through a tweet of 140 characters or a picture on Instagram. We have a desire to remind people of the greatness of a story well told to hear a master storyteller capture words and imagery through spoken words is inspiring," says Donahue.

When Donahue first pitched the idea of a storytelling event in the Vail Valley to Storyteller Jessica Tuck, she said, "imagine an annual gathering of storytellers from all over the nation, coming together in one of the most inspirational places on Earth."

"That is what we aspire to be; the beautiful place where stories are told." says Donahue.

Storyteller Nina Rolle joined the 9News Morning show Nina Rolle is a voiceover actor, musician, writer, and storyteller.

She co-hosts Truth Be Told, a bi-monthly story slam in Boulder, Colorado, and performs regularly with the Samba Group Chegando La.

Her original show, ZEN Cabaret: a contemplative burlesque received acclaim at the New York International Clown Festival, was awarded a Best of Denver, and was a two-time Pick of the Fringe at the Boulder Fringe Festival.

Nina has music directed and performed her original scores in L.A., Minneapolis, New York, and Colorado.

She also teaches meditation at Naropa University and Dharma Art for Chapman University.

Ticket Packages start at $29 and can be purchased and www.TenthMountainStorytellers.com



