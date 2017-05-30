$225 million sports park to be built in Windsor

WINDSOR - Windsor town leaders are discussing a $225 million sports park. Organizers behind the project said it would be the world's largest one.

Rocky Mountain Sports Park would be focused mostly toward baseball and softball but would allow for other sports to be played there as well. The project's target demographic is athletes in middle school and high school.

The entire project will be built on 620 acres total but only 413 acres will be used for the sports park. RMSP marketing director Shawn Logan said he's hoping to break ground this fall near the intersection of Harmony Rd. and Highway 257.

It's expected to include 65 fields: a 10,000 person capacity feature stadium, Miracle field, five high school/collegiate fields, 10 youth fields, 4 t-ball fields, 16 tournament baseball fields, 16 tournament softball fields and 12 multi-use fields.

The town's economic and development director, Stacy Johnson, said the project would have a need for 50 full-time jobs in the first phase alone. She said a lot more would be needed once that phase is complete.

Logan said a big goal of the project is to restore a love to America's pastime.

RELATED: A look at the proposed, $225M youth sports park in northern Colorado

"We're trying to change the way we look at baseball as a whole because baseball numbers are down," he said. "So, to be able to grow those numbers at a youth level, giving the clinics to a t-ball youth and being able to grow that passion right off the beginning, that helps grow the game of baseball.

He and other organizers aren't only trying to grow the game in America, but also across the rest of the world. Logan said teams would teams from other countries would be invited to compete in tournaments hosted at the sports park.

"Having the international kids be able to come play, it grows the base of everything that we do," Logan said. "So, you're about to bring in other nationalities that kids are able to learn from and grow relationships. That's what we're here for."

(Photo: KUSA)

When asked why Rocky Mountain Sports Park would the world's largest, Logan e-mailed the following statement:

"Our research shows we are the largest sports park due to the number of acres for the project, 65 fields is the largest number of fields we have seen and over 700,000 sq. ft. of indoor facilities for our athletes."

You can learn more about the sports park by clicking here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV