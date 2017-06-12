7 huge flash sales for dad

KUSA - Today we celebrate dad, frugality and the art of finding a top deal before anyone else in the country. In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else on the planet, get ready for price drops!

After leading two dad focus group and interviewing many frugal fathers through my YouTube Channel, I've selected the most popular price drops for dad.

If you're not a dad or perhaps shopping for yourself, the deals below can also be enjoyed by anyone. Please keep in mind these are limited time promotions guaranteed to sell out soon!

1. The ultimate tool set for home improvement projects and hobbyists. For household projects where cutting, grinding, polishing or drilling is required, this is an UNBELIEVABLE deal under $30. Complete with 80 accessories, attachments and a carrying case.

$40 Off Tacklife Ultimate Tool Bundle For Dad + Prime Shipping

Was: $70.00

Now: $30.00

**Click the play button to watch our tests of this awesome tool kit

2. The best power bank we've tested in 2017. Stop dad's phone or tablet from going dead. This top offering for Apple or Android devices with dual charging capabilities has a sleek "slider" design.

$60 Off Apple MFi Certified Dual Charging Power Bank

Was: $89.99

Now: $29.99

3. Top active noise cancelation headphones for dad. Help dad drown out the noise! The best headphones we tested are better than Beats By Dre, as good as Bose and at a fraction of the price complete with carrying case for dad and accessories.

$70 Off Wavesound 3 Active Noise Cancelation Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

4. One solid stereo. Forget those lame little Bluetooth spears. Made entirely of bamboo and jam packed with incredible bass, this stereo is as stylish as it is powerful. This is actually the repeat of a Black Friday deal from last year that is now at an even lower price and it is also extremely well rated.

$130 Off Archeer Bamboo Bluetooth Wireless Stereo + Free Shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $69.99

5. Serious sunglass savings: Up to 50% Off Oakley, Nike and Under Armour at this flash sale for dad right here.

6. Golf, outdoor, hunting and fishing flash sale: One of the top sales of the year within 5% of Black Friday pricing is at Dick's Sporting Goods. Their best deals are on this web page.

7. A charger that can handle it all: Ready for dad and all of his tech, this Super Strip can handle four Apple or Android Devices and three additional A.C. outlet is one of the best on the market.

55% Off Top Rated Super Charger

Was: $32.99

Now: $14.99

Want to win any of these items for free? Click this!

No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 KUSA-TV