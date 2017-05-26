A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER - The Colorado based Chipotle Mexican grill has identified the cause of a recent data breach and released which locations were impacted.

The breach was initially reported by Chipotle on April 25 stating that there was 'unauthorized activity' on its data network.

John Hartung, Chipotle CFO, has said that their investigation "focused on card transactions in our restaurants that occurred from March 24, 2017, through April 18, 2017."

On the Chipotle web page it states that they have removed the malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices and they "continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance their security systems."

The Chipotle security web page informs those who fear their credit cards have been jeopardized can search a list of restaurants and timeframes that related to this notification.

According to that search feature, 74 of 75 Colorado locations were affected by the data breach.

If you have any questions you can call 1-888-738-0534 for more information.

