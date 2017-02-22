A Colorado county is among the 10 richest in the nation; here's how all metro-Denver counties rank

Douglas County, with a 2015 median household income of $109,926. (Photo: Jeff Albright on Wikimedia Commons)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There's a county in metro Denver where residents have a higher median income than pretty much anywhere else in the nation.

Douglas County residents have a median household income of $109,926, the fifth highest in the nation.

That's according to a new analysis from Headlight Data, an Austin-based firm. The company looked at U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis numbers for 2015 (the most recent available) for all counties in the U.S.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

