Air Methods shares jump on report of possible sale

Helicopter pilots for Air Methods Corp., which is headquartered on the north side of Centennial Airport. (Photo: AIR METHODS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shares in Air Methods Corp. jumped more than 7.5 percent in Wednesday trading after it was reported that the company was exploring a possible sale.

The Wall Street Journal Wednesday reported that "the Englewood, Colo.-based company is working with bankers to sound out potential buyers," according to people familiar with the deal.

Shares in Air Methods (Nasdaq: AIRM) rose 7.56 percent, rising $2.70 to $38.40 in Wednesday trading.

The report comes on the heels of Tuesday's report that a big shareholder in the company wants management shaken up.

