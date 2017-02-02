KUSA
Air Methods shares jump on report of possible sale

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 10:30 AM. MST February 02, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shares in Air Methods Corp. jumped more than 7.5 percent in Wednesday trading after it was reported that the company was exploring a possible sale.

The Wall Street Journal Wednesday reported that "the Englewood, Colo.-based company is working with bankers to sound out potential buyers," according to people familiar with the deal.

Shares in Air Methods (Nasdaq: AIRM) rose 7.56 percent, rising $2.70 to $38.40 in Wednesday trading.

The report comes on the heels of Tuesday's report that a big shareholder in the company wants management shaken up.

