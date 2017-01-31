Airbnb will begin collecting taxes in Colorado

(Photo: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Airbnb will begin collecting taxes from properties across Colorado and remitting them to the state on Wednesday, a move that the hospitality company and state officials emphasized as a commitment to cooperation as more cities across the country ramp up regulations on short-term rentals.

Airbnb lists about 22,000 properties in Colorado, for which hosts earn an average of $6,600 in rent each year. Neither the company nor the state offered an estimate immediately of how much tax revenue that could bring into the state and local governments.

However, Airbnb officials said they will collect four particular kinds of taxes:

Colorado state sales and use tax.

Colorado-collected local sales tax.l

Local marketing district tax.

County lodging tax.

