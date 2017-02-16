Apps aim to invest spare change

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Avalanche death in Garfield County
-
SKY9: Wreck closes FoCo intersection
-
17-year-old skier dies after hitting tree
-
FInstagram for web
-
The process to become a US citizen
-
Baby found in Oklahoma, mom still missing
-
RAW VIDEO: Officer busted by body cam
-
Woman recalls her son's struggle with heroin
-
Man's body recovered after avalanche
-
Area where A Line crash happened is near gas distributor
More Stories
-
Businesses across U.S. close for 'Day Without Immigrants'Feb 16, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
The costly and lengthy process to become a US citizenFeb 15, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
Can you get rich off of investing apps?Feb 16, 2017, 6:24 a.m.