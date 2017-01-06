As the Dow nears 20,000, here's a look back at previous milestones

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York on Friday, Jan. 6 (Photo: MICHAEL NAGLE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed ever closer to the magical 20,000 mark today, coming within a fraction of a point of the milestone before settling for a close of 19,963.8.

It's a level the Dow has been flirting with for almost a month now, doing so as part of a rapid climb of more than 2,000 points since early November, just before the election.

In the larger picture, it's just another round number, and it would have hit 20,000 long ago if certain companies had stayed in the index, but it's still a broad snapshot of how investors view major public companies.

