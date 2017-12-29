10 steps to better networking

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES (WAVEBREAKMEDIA))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The holidays, NFL games and March Madness parties, along with trade show conferences and business chamber events, provide plenty of networking opportunities.

You are going to meet people at receptions in bars, restaurants and convention centers. There will be office, house and catering hall parties.

The pure business events will feature people with name tags, but not always their company names and positions. The office and home parties probably won’t have name badges, so you will be flying blind in terms of identifying who is worth speaking with.

Then again, the person you dismissed as a nobody maybe the sibling, spouse or friend of someone you are trying to meet.

