10 ways to get VIP treatment at hotels

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL

However, at the end of the day, hotels are run by people. Give them a good value proposition and they should treat you as a VIP.

Here’s the downside of loyalty programs. Corporate employees usually fly and stay where their travel department tells them. Deals get renegotiated. The hotel’s frequent customer in 2017 might be on a different program in 2018.

Hotels want to be your first choice on where to stay. They want you telling your friends.They want an advocate.

My wife and I like to joke: “We are married to American Airlines, Marriott and Cunard. At least two of them need to be involved when we go anywhere.”

