100 ways to create outstanding leaders

The first 10 are:

1) Focus equally on what not to do and what to stop doing. Develop a “stop doing” list.

2) Choose to be great.

3) Have discipline to confront the most brutal facts of their current reality.

4) Be modest and willful as well as humble and fearless.

5) Good to great leaders don’t talk about themselves. They are: quiet, humble, modest, reserved, shy, gracious, mild-mannered, self-effacing, understated, do not believe their own press clippings.

6) Be fanatically driven, infected with an incurable need to produce results.

7) Accept responsibility. Don’t blame bad luck when things go wrong.

8) Place greater weight on character attributes than on specific educational background, practical skills, specialized knowledge or work experience. These can be learned.

9) Believe dimensions like character, work ethic, basic intelligence, dedication to fulfilling commitments and values are more ingrained.

10) Hire right. This reduces time managing people.

