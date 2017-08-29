100-year agreement reached for $1 billion overhaul of stock show grounds

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Construction of the National Western Center on the site of Denver's dilapidated stock show complex is expected to start in October 2019, according to agreements by major partners on the planned $1 billion overhaul of the complex.

The agreements, revealed today, set out a framework for how the major partners behind the National Western Center — the city of Denver, Colorado State University and the Western Stock Show Association — will work together to oversee the new center for the next 100 years.

The agreement was presented to a Denver City Council today. The full council is expected to vote on the pact in a first reading on Sept. 11 and a final vote on Sept. 18.

The other two partners have already signed off on the agreement, city officials said.

The plan calls for the new National Western Center to host year-round events in addition to the annual National Western Stock Show and feature new office buildings, research areas and a medical center for horses.



