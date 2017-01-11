103 acres in Arapahoe County sold for single-family home development

Wild Plum Farm in Arapahoe County has been sold for single-family home development. (Photo: COURTESY | CBRE GROUP INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 103-acre parcel of land in Arapahoe County just outside the city limits of Littleton, has been sold and will be developed into single-family homes.

Wild Plum Farm, which is also called the Tuck property, is located along the South Platte River in the town of Columbine Valley, just north of West Mineral Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.

Neither the purchase price or the buyer's real name were disclosed in a media release from CBRE Group Inc., which represented the seller in the deal. A shell company called Wild Plum Farm JV LLC was used to purchase the land, according to the release.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iHn1WA

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)