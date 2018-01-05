112th annual National Western Stock Show rides into Denver

(Photo: JASON CONNOLLY, This content is subject to copyright.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver’s 112th year of the National Western Stock Show kicks off Saturday morning — with 1,000 new, free parking spaces around the site due to the pending redevelopment of the complex.

The show formally kicked off Thursday at noon with the annual parade — including horses and cattle — up 17th Street in downtown Denver.

Denver and its partners, including the stock show, Colorado State University and the Colorado History Center, have banned together to redevelop the old complex into a new National Western Center that’s busy year-round with shows and activities that could draw 2 million people a year.

Demolition has already started, freeing up land for parking just north of the old stock yards.

