15 Colorado bank branches change hands in pair of deals

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A pair of banking transactions will lead to 15 Colorado bank branches changing hands.

In one deal, Greenwood Village-based National Bank Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NBHC) is expanding its Colorado presence by buying the assets of privately held Peoples Inc., which operates Colorado Springs-based Peoples National Bank as well as Kansas-based Peoples Bank.

The cash-and-stock deal valued at $143 million.

Peoples' website lists six bank branches in Colorado, mostly in the Colorado Springs area, and several loan and mortgage offices, including one at 1479 Wynkoop St. in Denver.

