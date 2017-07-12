16th Street Mall business owner 'The Cookie Lady' has died

(Photo: Monica Mendoza, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A short notice has been posted on the door of The Santa Fe Cookie Co. in downtown Denver.

"We regret to inform you that Debbie Kuehn of Santa Fe Cookie Company passed away June 28, 2017."

Kuehn was known to her downtown customers as the "Cookie Lady."

Kuehn, who told the Denver Business Journal in May that she had closed the cookie shop for two months due to health reasons, had reopened May 1 to long lines and joyful customers. Her little store, which is located just outside the Republic Plaza, off the 16th Street Mall at Tremont, was sold out of most cookies by noon that day.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uSeW8b

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal