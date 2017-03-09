16th Street Mall RadioShack has 'everything must go' sale as company files for bankruptcy

Radio Shack on the 16th Street Mall is having an "everything must go" sale. (Photo: MOLLY ARMBRISTER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - RadioShack's owner General Wireless has filed for its second bankruptcy in two years and will immediately close 187 more stores, about 12 percent of its remaining 1,500 locations, Bloomberg reports.

RadioShack has 19 stores in metro Denver, according to its website, and several others elsewhere in Colorado.

A store clerk at the RadioShack on the 16th Street Mall said there was a big sale, but would not describe it as "going out of business sale." The signs say "entire store on sale" and "everything must go."

The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, also filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and closed about 2,400 stores.

Denver Business Journal

