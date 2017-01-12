1970's-themed doughnut shop coming to Fort Collins

A variety of doughnuts from Peace, Love and Little Donuts, a new bakery franchise to coming to Fort Collins this spring (Photo: Courtesy of Peace, Love and Little Donuts)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Bobby Wagner was in Pittsburgh on business when he caught the aroma of freshly fried doughnuts.

“I followed my nose right up into the doughnut shop,” Wagner said.

What he found was the original Peace, Love and Little Donuts bakery serving up a new size of doughnuts — slightly smaller than a tennis ball, somewhere between mini and regular-sized versions — paired with 1970’s decor and music.

And now Bobby and his wife Lindsey, both raised in Colorado, are bringing the franchise to the Centennial State.

Colorado’s debut store is expected to open this spring out of an old tattoo parlor at 632 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins. The couple has plans to eventually add Highlands Ranch and Boulder locations.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2j4ISIC

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan