1st airport applies for FAA permit to land Colorado-made Dream Chaser space plane

Sierra Nevada's Dream Chaser (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Dream Chaser spacecraft being built by Louisville-based Sierra Nevada Corp. Space Systems can land anywhere in the world, and city officials in Huntsville, Alabama, would like it to land there.

Huntsville International Airport has signed a contract to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration license to land the space plane at the airport, according to AL.com. Huntsville is the first commercial airport to do so.

While the Dream Chaser will be launched into space by rockets, it has wings and can land on a runway like a plane.

Huntsville — a longtime center for aerospace — is home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.

The Dream Chaser vehicles will carry cargo to the International Space Station. Sciene payloads to the space station are managed from the Marshall Space Flight Center.

