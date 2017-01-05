2 Colorado Kmart stores to close at the end of March

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two more Kmart locations will be closed in Colorado in the latest round of closures for the struggling retail chain.

The announcement was made Thursday by Sears Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SHLD), which owns the Kmart chain and also operates Sears stores.

"Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced," said the company in a statement.

