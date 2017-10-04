2 Denver companies named to Fortune's 'Inner City 100' of fast-growing businesses

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Denver companies have landed on the 2017 "Inner City 100" list of fast-growing businesses in economically distressed urban areas nationwide.

The list, in its 19th year, is produced by the Boston-based nonprofit Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) and was published online Wednesday by Fortune magazine.

The ranking is based on revenue growth between 2011 and 2015. "Inner city" is defined by ICIC as "core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding [areas]."

One Denver business on the list, at No. 77, is All Copy Products, a digital office technology company with locations at both 1635 W. 13th Ave. and 4141 Colorado Blvd. It saw a five-year growth rate of 89.82 percent, with 2016 revenues of $74.27 million.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wxIEjf

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal