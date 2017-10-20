2 Denver craft-beer pioneers will combine taprooms, brewing operations

Wit’s End Brewing Co. owner Scott Witsoe at his soon to be shuttered brewery on West 2nd Avenue (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Denver craft breweries will combine their taprooms and brewing operations in an effort to stand out amid the flurry of new brewery openings in the city — a collaboration that may be the first of its kind in Colorado history.

Wit’s End Brewing, which opened in an industrial area at 2505 W. 2nd Ave. in September 2011, will close its current location in December and move in with Strange Craft Beer, which is located just south of Sports Authority Field at Mile High at 1330 Zuni Street.

Wit’s End head brewer Tyler Bies will become head of brewing operations for both breweries, and the two brands both will be served on the extensive system in Strange’s taproom.

The ownership of the two breweries will remain separate, though Wit’s End founder Scott Witsoe will step away from day-to-day oversight of his business and will operate just a pilot system in the combined facility where he’ll make occasional experimental recipes.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xccYAl

