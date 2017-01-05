2 downtown Denver parking operators to merge

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Alpha Park, a Denver-based operator of dozens of parking facilities downtown, has been acquired by LAZ Parking of Hartford, Connecticut, a national firm which also manages several downtown parking areas.

The merged firm will operate parking at 80 metro Denver locations and employ 125 workers, LAZ said in today's announcement. Alpha alone operated 49 parking garages and surface lots.

The merger closed Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

While Alpha Park is focused on Denver, LAZ operates in major markets nationwide, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington and Houston.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iMkTQH

