2 Loveland ski lifts closed for repairs

(Photo: Loveland Ski Area)

KUSA - Two lifts at Loveland Ski Area are closed for repairs.

One of those lifts – Lift 1 – is at the base of the mountain and heavily trafficked.

The problems on that lift were discovered after crews found mechanical issues on the top terminal of Lift 6 Sunday. Since Lift 1 has a similar construction, crews inspected this lift as well and found the beginnings of a similar issue.

This prompted them to close Lift 1 on Wednesday night. This lift will be repaired first, the resort said in a Facebook post, and then work will begin on Lift 6.

Lift 1 is expected to be repaired in two days. There’s no timetable on the reopening on Lift 6.

Due to the repairs, Loveland Ski Area is offering discounted lift tickets on Thursday and Friday. Adult lift tickets will be $51 for a day, and tickets for children 6 to 14 will be $25 during the closure.

Check the Loveland Ski Area Facebook page for the latest information about the closure.

This comes less than a month after an equipment malfunction at Ski Granby Ranch sent a chair carrying a Texas woman and her daughters into a support pole, leaving the mother dead.

The incident has raised questions about chairlift inspection and regulation in Colorado.

(© 2017 KUSA)