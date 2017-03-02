2 more tenants join office building near Denver Union Station

1601 Wewatta is a 300,000-square-foot building completed in 2015. (Photo: COURTESY | HOK ARCHITECTURE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two new tenants have been announced at 1601 Wewatta, a 300,000-square-foot building developed by Hines and Jordon Perlmutter & Co., joining other office and retail tenants in the building.

Agility Recovery, a Westminster-based provider of disaster recovery services, will take up 36,000 square feet in the building, which was completed in September 2015, according to Hines.

The second new tenant is "an undisclosed big four accounting firm," which has signed a 45,000-square-foot lease. The "big four" accounting firms are KPMG, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, all of which already have a presence in Denver. The new lease is scheduled to begin this year.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.