2 new apartment towers coming to Denver

Two new Denver apartment projects will soon break ground — a 12-story complex near Jefferson Park and a 14-story tower in the Golden Triangle neighborhood south of downtown Denver

The Golden Triangle complex — the 13th & Delaware Street Apartments — is located on a 0.35-acre site and will include 176 studio, one- and two-bedroom options. It will also include ground floor retail, a fitness center, a community center and a wrap-around balcony.

The developer, Austin-based Argyle Residential, declined to share the project cost — which will total 18,750 square feet. City of Denver property records value the construction costs at $17.7 million.

Meanwhile Jefferson View — on a 0.8-acre lot at 2430 Alcott Street in Denver's Jefferson Park neighborhood — is a 35,306-square-foot, 248-unit property that will overlook Interstate 25 and be one of the tallest structures in the neighborhood.

