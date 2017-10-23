2 news office buildings in southeast Denver area wrap up construction

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two major office buildings have wrapped up construction near the Denver Tech Center — the Dry Creek Spec Office Building and One Belleview Station.
The Dry Creek Spec Office Building in the Centennial area is a 256,000-square-foot mid-rise at 9151 E. Panorama Cir. that will extend Arrow Electronics' (NYSE: ARW) corporate headquarters into a second building.
Arrow's two buildings are on opposite sides of Dry Creek Road at South Chester Street/South Alton Court.
The eight-story building was originally designed as a spec office building, but changed into a build-to-suit project early in the construction process, with construction being done by The Weitz Co.
