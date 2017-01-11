2017 Legislature: Colorado lawmakers get down to business

The Colorado Capitol as seen from a drone. (Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The 2017 session of the Colorado General Assembly opens today, with state lawmakers expected to tackle a host of issues of importance to business, including roads, health care and runaway housing costs.

Once again, the Colorado Capitol finds itself divided, with Democrats in charge at the House of Representatives and governor's office, while Republicans narrowly hold the Senate.

In the past, the party split at the statehouse has stalled progress on business priorities -- but it also helped business interests deflect or blunt the impact of unfriendly measures.

This year, Denver Business Journal state government reporter Ed Sealover says that the Legislature's two main leaders -- House Speaker-elect Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, and Senate President-elect Kevin Grantham, R-Cañon City -- show signs of being able to cooperate on key issues facing the state, raising hopes of more progress than last year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j884Aj

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal