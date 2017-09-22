$20.5 million deal is on the table for Denver's Park Hill Golf Club

The Park Hill Golf Club in northeast Denver. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A $20.5 million deal for the Park Hill Golf Club in northeast Denver to be sold by the George W. Clayton Trust to the City of Denver was announced Thursday night.

The deal is subject to approval by the Denver City Council.

The 18-hole, public Park Hill course (see map below) is located at 4141 E. 35th Ave. The course opened in 1931.

The current par 70, 6,338-yard course was designed by Clark Hamilton. The club features a driving range, indoor practice facility, and a clubhouse with restaurant, bar, shop and meeting space.

