24 foreign destinations you can fly to nonstop from Denver

Denver International Airport is the nation's third-best airport, according to this survey (Photo: THINKSTOCKS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver International Airport regularly adds or revives nonstop routes overseas, with a direct Munich flight launched last year, seasonal service to Belize City added this spring, flights to London’s Gatwick airport starting in September (to go along with the existing flights to Heathrow), and Panama City returning in December.

And with last week’s announcement that DIA will get nonstops to Zurich, Switzerland, starting next June, Denver now has (or will soon have) 24 nonstop routes to international destinations, either all year or seasonally.

The attractions at the other end of those flights range from Belize’s beaches and jungles to Iceland's volcanoes and glaciers, Costa Rica's toucans to Vancouver's orca whales, Tokyo's sake to Frankfurt's apfelwein, London's Big Ben to Toronto's CN Tower.

